Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Superior Drilling Products Inc (AMEX: SDPI) is 10.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SDPI is -0.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI) is $1.75, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for SDPI is 11.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On January 04, 2024, SDPI’s average trading volume was 59.50K shares.

The stock of Superior Drilling Products Inc (AMEX: SDPI) has increased by 5.46 when compared to last closing price of 0.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-26 that VERNAL, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Superior Drilling Products to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 9.

SDPI’s Market Performance

SDPI’s stock has risen by 12.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.47% and a quarterly drop of -0.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.60% for Superior Drilling Products Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.85% for SDPI’s stock, with a -18.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SDPI Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares surge +9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDPI rose by +11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7154. In addition, Superior Drilling Products Inc saw 8.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDPI starting from Eberwein Jeffrey E., who sale 5,262 shares at the price of $1.34 back on Aug 11. After this action, Eberwein Jeffrey E. now owns 1,983,027 shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc, valued at $7,051 using the latest closing price.

Eberwein Jeffrey E., the 10% Owner of Superior Drilling Products Inc, sale 2,834 shares at $1.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Eberwein Jeffrey E. is holding 1,080,985 shares at $3,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+48.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Drilling Products Inc stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 24.05, with 10.67 for asset returns.

Based on Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI), the company’s capital structure generated 78.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.93. Total debt to assets is 36.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.