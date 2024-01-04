Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 1.99. However, the company has seen a -17.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-29 that Trading penny stocks can deliver robust returns in the blink of an eye. In the last month, Tilray Brands(NASDAQ: TLRY ) stock has surged by roughly 30%.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SLI is also noteworthy at 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SLI is $9.63, which is $5.06 above than the current price. The public float for SLI is 160.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.88% of that float. The average trading volume of SLI on January 04, 2024 was 1.32M shares.

SLI’s Market Performance

The stock of Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has seen a -17.72% decrease in the past week, with a -12.16% drop in the past month, and a -22.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.62% for SLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.66% for SLI stock, with a simple moving average of -42.64% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at -17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares sank -9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI fell by -17.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0140. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd saw -3.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -29.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.93. Equity return is now at value -30.36, with -28.58 for asset returns.

Based on Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.78. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.