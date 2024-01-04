SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (SVMH) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (SVMH) has seen a -6.81% decrease in the past week, with a -68.11% drop in the past month, and a -84.41% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.16% for SVMH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.01% for SVMH’s stock, with a -82.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVMH) Right Now?

SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVMH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SVMH is at -1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SVMH is 3.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.56% of that float. The average trading volume for SVMH on January 04, 2024 was 961.25K shares.

SVMH) stock’s latest price update

SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVMH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.55 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that SRIVARU (NASDAQ: SVMH ) stock is heading higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the electric motorcycle company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today.

SVMH Trading at -69.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVMH fell by -6.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, SRIVARU Holding Ltd. saw -3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-503.99 for the present operating margin

-39.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for SRIVARU Holding Ltd. stands at -582.05. Equity return is now at value 0.81, with 0.48 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (SVMH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.