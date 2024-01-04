Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS)’s stock price has soared by 0.23 in relation to previous closing price of 15.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. ETF Trends reported 2024-01-03 that 2023 saw its fair share of geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that spurred market volatility. Market uncertainty in 2024 should persist, opening pathways for increased hedging, which should benefit gold and silver.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for PHYS is at 0.15.

The public float for PHYS is 400.41M, and currently, shorts hold a – of that float. The average trading volume for PHYS on January 04, 2024 was 2.34M shares.

PHYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen a -1.94% decrease in the past week, with a -0.02% drop in the past month, and a 11.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.91% for PHYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.04% for PHYS’s stock, with a 3.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHYS Trading at 1.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.85%, as shares surge +0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.78. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw -0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.