Sprinklr Inc’s (CXM) Stock: A -1.05% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Sprinklr Inc (CXM) has gone down by -0.34% for the week, with a -26.88% drop in the past month and a -13.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.46% for CXM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.05% for CXM’s stock, with a -11.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) Right Now?

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CXM is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CXM is 111.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CXM on January 04, 2024 was 2.22M shares.

CXM) stock’s latest price update

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM)’s stock price has plunge by 5.62relation to previous closing price of 11.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Here is how Sprinklr (CXM) and Deluxe (DLX) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

CXM Trading at -11.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -28.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.89. In addition, Sprinklr Inc saw -0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from Ohls Paul, who sale 57,771 shares at the price of $11.66 back on Dec 19. After this action, Ohls Paul now owns 662,393 shares of Sprinklr Inc, valued at $673,610 using the latest closing price.

Adams Diane, the Chief Culture & Talent Officer of Sprinklr Inc, sale 3,447 shares at $11.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Adams Diane is holding 267,296 shares at $39,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.29 for the present operating margin

+73.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprinklr Inc stands at -9.02. The total capital return value is set at -9.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value 5.03, with 2.98 for asset returns.

Based on Sprinklr Inc (CXM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.96. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprinklr Inc (CXM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.