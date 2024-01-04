SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWTX is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SWTX is 57.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWTX on January 04, 2024 was 1.17M shares.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.64 in relation to its previous close of 36.50. However, the company has experienced a 6.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-21 that STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. PT.

SWTX’s Market Performance

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) has experienced a 6.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.88% rise in the past month, and a 59.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for SWTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.23% for SWTX stock, with a simple moving average of 44.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SWTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on December 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWTX Trading at 42.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +21.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWTX rose by +6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.81. In addition, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc saw 5.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWTX starting from Hambleton Julie, who sale 2,418 shares at the price of $29.31 back on Jul 19. After this action, Hambleton Julie now owns 4,648 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, valued at $70,876 using the latest closing price.

Hambleton Julie, the Director of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,400 shares at $26.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Hambleton Julie is holding 7,066 shares at $64,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWTX

The total capital return value is set at -56.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.30. Equity return is now at value -60.55, with -53.07 for asset returns.

Based on SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.93. Total debt to assets is 0.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.