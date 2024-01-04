Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.05 in relation to its previous close of 30.76. However, the company has experienced a -6.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that 2024 will be an interesting year for aerospace and defense stocks. We select three buy opportunities with price targets. Picking aerospace and defense stocks can be challenging due to the long-term nature of the industry. Investors should consider a mix of defense and commercial stocks, with commercial airplane manufacturing offering growth opportunities.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) by analysts is $30.72, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for SPR is 114.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.66% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of SPR was 3.92M shares.

SPR’s Market Performance

SPR’s stock has seen a -6.37% decrease for the week, with a 6.96% rise in the past month and a 79.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.75% for SPR’s stock, with a 16.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SPR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SPR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $35 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SPR Trading at 13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR fell by -6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.01. In addition, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc saw -5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from Ward Damon Christopher, who sale 685 shares at the price of $34.45 back on Feb 27. After this action, Ward Damon Christopher now owns 10,182 shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc, valued at $23,598 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.37 for the present operating margin

+1.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stands at -10.85. The total capital return value is set at -6.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.78. Equity return is now at value -543.53, with -14.11 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.