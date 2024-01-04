Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.14 compared to its previous closing price of 59.45. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that The dedicated business units will enable Silicon Motion (SIMO) to develop the most advanced controller technology and deliver industry-leading solutions to tap new market segments for long-term growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (NASDAQ: SIMO) is above average at 37.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) is $76.44, which is $14.53 above the current market price. The public float for SIMO is 33.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SIMO on January 04, 2024 was 405.59K shares.

SIMO’s Market Performance

SIMO’s stock has seen a 2.77% increase for the week, with a 5.96% rise in the past month and a 16.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.03% for SIMO’s stock, with a 3.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIMO Trading at 6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.72. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR saw 1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+49.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR stands at +18.24. The total capital return value is set at 30.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.75. Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 5.74 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Silicon Motion Technology Corp ADR (SIMO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.