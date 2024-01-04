Should You Invest in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SWK is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SWK is $98.39, which is $4.29 above the current market price. The public float for SWK is 150.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.77% of that float. The average trading volume for SWK on January 04, 2024 was 1.43M shares.

The stock of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) has decreased by -4.18 when compared to last closing price of 98.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.77% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-29 that Income investors typically want to find stocks with above-average yields, generally meaning that the stocks have higher yields than the S&P 500 average. Currently, the S&P 500 Index yields about 1.7% on average.

SWK’s Market Performance

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) has seen a -4.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.34% gain in the past month and a 20.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for SWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.23% for SWK stock, with a simple moving average of 7.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $89 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SWK Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK fell by -4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.24. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc saw -4.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Robinson Graham, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $91.83 back on Dec 05. After this action, Robinson Graham now owns 26,435 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc, valued at $183,660 using the latest closing price.

Link Janet, the SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y of Stanley Black & Decker Inc, sale 3,081 shares at $98.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Link Janet is holding 32,690 shares at $304,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.39 for the present operating margin

+24.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc stands at +1.01. The total capital return value is set at 5.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.08. Equity return is now at value -1.12, with -0.43 for asset returns.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK), the company’s capital structure generated 81.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.85. Total debt to assets is 31.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.