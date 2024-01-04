Should You Invest in NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NRG is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NRG is $49.33, which is -$2.34 below the current market price. The public float for NRG is 217.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.28% of that float. The average trading volume for NRG on January 04, 2024 was 3.67M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NRG) stock’s latest price update

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.82relation to previous closing price of 51.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that NRG Energy is part of the Zacks Screen of the Week article.

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has experienced a 1.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.82% rise in the past month, and a 36.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for NRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.69% for NRG stock, with a simple moving average of 33.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NRG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $46 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NRG Trading at 10.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.53. In addition, NRG Energy Inc. saw -0.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+6.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for NRG Energy Inc. stands at +3.87. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.27. Equity return is now at value -41.14, with -5.91 for asset returns.

Based on NRG Energy Inc. (NRG), the company’s capital structure generated 216.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.44. Total debt to assets is 28.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 213.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.