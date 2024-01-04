Should You Invest in Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP) Now?

Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MCHP is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MCHP is $90.93, which is $6.36 above the current market price. The public float for MCHP is 529.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.15% of that float. The average trading volume for MCHP on January 04, 2024 was 4.84M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MCHP) stock’s latest price update

Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.30 in relation to its previous close of 86.56. However, the company has experienced a -7.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that The SPDR S&P 500 ETF was up 4.57% in December, Vanguard’s Dividend Appreciation ETF was up 4.13%, and my watchlist beat both with a return of 9.52%.

MCHP’s Market Performance

Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP) has experienced a -7.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.11% drop in the past month, and a 10.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for MCHP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.87% for MCHP’s stock, with a 3.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCHP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCHP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MCHP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MCHP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MCHP Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCHP fell by -7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.91. In addition, Microchip Technology, Inc. saw -6.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCHP starting from Bjornholt James Eric, who sale 2,324 shares at the price of $83.44 back on Nov 22. After this action, Bjornholt James Eric now owns 32,893 shares of Microchip Technology, Inc., valued at $193,915 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Karlton D, the Director of Microchip Technology, Inc., sale 500 shares at $82.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Johnson Karlton D is holding 2,159 shares at $41,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.88 for the present operating margin

+58.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microchip Technology, Inc. stands at +26.52. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.62. Equity return is now at value 38.52, with 15.38 for asset returns.

Based on Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP), the company’s capital structure generated 101.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.33. Total debt to assets is 40.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.