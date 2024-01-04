Should You Invest in Dropbox Inc (DBX) Now?

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DBX is at 0.77.

The public float for DBX is 254.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.91% of that float. The average trading volume for DBX on January 04, 2024 was 2.83M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) has surged by 0.73 when compared to previous closing price of 28.80, but the company has seen a -4.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2024-01-03 that Every day for the next three weeks, we’re going to highlight one of Schaeffer’s top 12 picks for 2024.

DBX’s Market Performance

DBX’s stock has fallen by -4.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.80% and a quarterly rise of 8.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Dropbox Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.35% for DBX’s stock, with a 12.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DBX Trading at 4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.15. In addition, Dropbox Inc saw -1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $28.85 back on Jan 02. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 440,761 shares of Dropbox Inc, valued at $288,482 using the latest closing price.

Regan Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Dropbox Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $29.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Regan Timothy is holding 450,761 shares at $88,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dropbox Inc (DBX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.