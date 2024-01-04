Should You Invest in Corning, Inc. (GLW) Now?

Corning, Inc. (NYSE: GLW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GLW is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GLW is $32.29, which is $2.16 above the current market price. The public float for GLW is 770.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume for GLW on January 04, 2024 was 4.07M shares.

GLW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Corning, Inc. (NYSE: GLW) has decreased by -1.18 when compared to last closing price of 30.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-17 that We screened our 24/7 Wall St. technology research universe, looking for companies that are buy-rated on Wall Street and pay dividends higher than the S&P 500, which currently stands at 1.52%, a 15-year low.

GLW’s Market Performance

GLW’s stock has fallen by -1.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.47% and a quarterly rise of 0.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.44% for Corning, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.93% for GLW stock, with a simple moving average of -4.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GLW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GLW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $30 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GLW Trading at 5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLW fell by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.92. In addition, Corning, Inc. saw -1.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLW starting from McRae Lawrence D, who sale 18,200 shares at the price of $30.15 back on Dec 21. After this action, McRae Lawrence D now owns 205,258 shares of Corning, Inc., valued at $548,799 using the latest closing price.

WEEKS WENDELL P, the Chairman and CEO of Corning, Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $33.78 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that WEEKS WENDELL P is holding 847,474 shares at $3,378,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.44 for the present operating margin

+32.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corning, Inc. stands at +9.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.66. Equity return is now at value 5.15, with 2.05 for asset returns.

Based on Corning, Inc. (GLW), the company’s capital structure generated 65.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.43. Total debt to assets is 26.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corning, Inc. (GLW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.