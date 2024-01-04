Should You Invest in CME Group Inc (CME) Now?

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CME is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CME is $223.60, which is $20.15 above the current market price. The public float for CME is 358.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume for CME on January 04, 2024 was 1.75M shares.

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME)’s stock price has plunge by 1.01relation to previous closing price of 201.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that We have narrowed our search to five crypto-centric stocks with strong potential for 2024. These are NVDA, IBKR, CME, SQ and COIN.

CME’s Market Performance

CME Group Inc (CME) has seen a -3.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.11% decline in the past month and a 2.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for CME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.13% for CME’s stock, with a 5.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $195 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CME Trading at -2.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.01. In addition, CME Group Inc saw -3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who purchase 266 shares at the price of $210.79 back on Dec 28. After this action, SHEPARD WILLIAM R now owns 251,729 shares of CME Group Inc, valued at $56,170 using the latest closing price.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the Director of CME Group Inc, purchase 12 shares at $210.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that SHEPARD WILLIAM R is holding 2,263 shares at $2,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc stands at +53.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 10.82, with 2.01 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CME Group Inc (CME) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.