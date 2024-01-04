Should You Invest in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Now?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CP is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CP is 931.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for CP on January 04, 2024 was 2.43M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CP) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 79.06. However, the company has seen a -0.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-12-26 that On 12/28/23, Illinois Tool Works, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Deere will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Illinois Tool Works, will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 1/11/24, Canadian Pacific Kansas City will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 1/29/24, and Deere will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.47 on 2/8/24.

CP’s Market Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has seen a -0.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.39% gain in the past month and a 7.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for CP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.15% for CP’s stock, with a 2.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $77 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CP Trading at 7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.67. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw -0.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at +39.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 10.66, with 5.46 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 51.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.88. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.