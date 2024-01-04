Should You Invest in Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) Now?

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OBDC is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for OBDC is 385.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume for OBDC on January 04, 2024 was 1.78M shares.

OBDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC) has plunged by -0.54 when compared to previous closing price of 14.71, but the company has seen a -3.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Large Cap Value is a value ranking strategy that looks at the price of a stock relative to measurements of intrinsic firm value. The Ben Graham Formula strategy selects ultra-stable stocks based on a screen in Graham’s book, “The Intelligent Investor.” 56 out of 71 All-Star-Value Dividend stocks offer annual dividends exceeding their price per share.

OBDC’s Market Performance

Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) has experienced a -3.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.88% drop in the past month, and a 10.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.05% for OBDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.99% for OBDC stock, with a simple moving average of 8.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBDC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OBDC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OBDC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15.25 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OBDC Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBDC fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.92. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Corp saw -0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OBDC starting from Temple Chris, who purchase 5,900 shares at the price of $13.30 back on May 26. After this action, Temple Chris now owns 36,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital Corp, valued at $78,470 using the latest closing price.

Swatt Matthew, the Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller of Blue Owl Capital Corp, purchase 65 shares at $13.15 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Swatt Matthew is holding 2,379 shares at $855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+65.54 for the present operating margin

+74.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Corp stands at +38.63. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 13.44, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 123.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.31. Total debt to assets is 53.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.