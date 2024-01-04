Should You Invest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for AVDL is $20.11, which is $5.43 above the current market price. The public float for AVDL is 83.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.04% of that float. The average trading volume for AVDL on January 04, 2024 was 691.74K shares.

AVDL) stock’s latest price update

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: AVDL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.87 in relation to its previous close of 14.27. However, the company has experienced a 1.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Austin Murtagh – Stern Investor Relations Gregory Divis – CEO & Director Richard Kim – Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Gudeman – SVP, Medical & Clinical Affairs Thomas McHugh – SVP & CFO Conference Call Participants Ami Fadia – Needham & Company Rudy Li – Leerink Partners Matthew Kaplan – Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Francois Brisebois – Oppenheimer Chase Knickerbocker – Craig-Hallum David Amsellem – Piper Sandler & Co. Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Avadel Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

AVDL’s Market Performance

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL) has experienced a 1.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.98% rise in the past month, and a 41.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.25% for AVDL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.53% for AVDL’s stock, with a 17.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AVDL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVDL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on November 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AVDL Trading at 20.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDL rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.09. In addition, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR saw 3.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDL starting from McCamish Mark Anthony, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $14.53 back on Dec 28. After this action, McCamish Mark Anthony now owns 67,025 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, valued at $1,089,750 using the latest closing price.

MCHUGH THOMAS S, the Chief Financial Officer of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, purchase 2,000 shares at $14.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that MCHUGH THOMAS S is holding 78,500 shares at $28,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDL

The total capital return value is set at -57.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.64. Equity return is now at value -325.33, with -91.12 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 153.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (AVDL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.