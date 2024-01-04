Sempra (SRE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sempra (NYSE: SRE)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.25 in comparison to its previous close of 75.82, however, the company has experienced a 2.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that Sempra’s shares have underperformed due to higher interest rates, but the company has strong growth potential and is poised for upper single-digit dividend growth. Sempra’s focus is on utility operations in California and Texas, with plans to increase its capital program by 10-20% above $40 billion in the utility space. While California’s population trends are unfavorable, Sempra has growth opportunities in Texas and its LNG export projects, which provide long-term upside potential.

Is It Worth Investing in Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Right Now?

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sempra (SRE) by analysts is $81.73, which is $5.72 above the current market price. The public float for SRE is 628.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of SRE was 3.43M shares.

SRE’s Market Performance

The stock of Sempra (SRE) has seen a 2.08% increase in the past week, with a 3.84% rise in the past month, and a 14.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for SRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.59% for SRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.24% for the last 200 days.

SRE Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.25. In addition, Sempra saw 1.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Martin Jeffrey W, who sale 19,260 shares at the price of $146.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Martin Jeffrey W now owns 1 shares of Sempra, valued at $2,813,736 using the latest closing price.

MIHALIK TREVOR I, the Executive VP and CFO of Sempra, sale 2,306 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MIHALIK TREVOR I is holding 21,362 shares at $342,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.67 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sempra stands at +13.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 10.04, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Based on Sempra (SRE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 37.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sempra (SRE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.