Sanofi ADR (SNY) Stock Faces 1.39% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, SNY stock has gone up by 3.12%, with a monthly gain of 8.33% and a quarterly plunge of -5.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.31% for Sanofi ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.23% for SNY stock, with a simple moving average of -2.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) Right Now?

Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SNY is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SNY is $103.73, which is $4.69 above the current market price. The public float for SNY is 2.51B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume for SNY on January 04, 2024 was 2.03M shares.

SNY) stock’s latest price update

Sanofi ADR (NASDAQ: SNY)’s stock price has increased by 1.22 compared to its previous closing price of 50.00. However, the company has seen a 3.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2024-01-02 that AstraZeneca and Sanofi’s respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunization for infants has been approved in China, the London-listed drugmaker said on Tuesday.

SNY Trading at 6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNY rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.27. In addition, Sanofi ADR saw 1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+63.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanofi ADR stands at +19.47. The total capital return value is set at 10.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 11.68, with 6.79 for asset returns.

Based on Sanofi ADR (SNY), the company’s capital structure generated 28.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.10. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sanofi ADR (SNY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.