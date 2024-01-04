Royal Caribbean Group’s (RCL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has seen a -8.94% decrease in the past week, with a 6.07% gain in the past month, and a 35.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for RCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.17% for RCL’s stock, with a 27.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is above average at 36.62x. The 36-month beta value for RCL is also noteworthy at 2.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RCL is $121.68, which is $4.23 above than the current price. The public float for RCL is 235.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.08% of that float. The average trading volume of RCL on January 04, 2024 was 3.10M shares.

RCL) stock’s latest price update

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 120.14. However, the company has seen a -8.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Royal Caribbean (RCL) emphasizes improving its commercial capacities to drive growth. However, increased expenses are a headwind.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $127 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RCL Trading at 10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL fell by -8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.73. In addition, Royal Caribbean Group saw -9.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, who sale 284,766 shares at the price of $121.73 back on Dec 14. After this action, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander now owns 19,167,507 shares of Royal Caribbean Group, valued at $34,664,565 using the latest closing price.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, the Director of Royal Caribbean Group, sale 400,000 shares at $119.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander is holding 19,452,273 shares at $47,992,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

+7.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Group stands at -24.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.77. Equity return is now at value 24.11, with 2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 836.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.32. Total debt to assets is 71.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 760.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.