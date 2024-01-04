RELX Plc ADR (RELX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of RELX Plc ADR (RELX) has seen a -0.18% decrease in the past week, with a 2.18% gain in the past month, and a 14.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.82% for RELX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.89% for RELX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) Right Now?

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RELX is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RELX is $32.55, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for RELX is 1.88B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume for RELX on January 04, 2024 was 764.41K shares.

RELX) stock’s latest price update

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX)’s stock price has soared by 1.89 in relation to previous closing price of 38.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Does RELX PLC (RELX) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

RELX Trading at 5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELX fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.11. In addition, RELX Plc ADR saw -0.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RELX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.66 for the present operating margin

+60.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for RELX Plc ADR stands at +19.10. The total capital return value is set at 23.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 49.08, with 11.34 for asset returns.

Based on RELX Plc ADR (RELX), the company’s capital structure generated 178.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.06. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RELX Plc ADR (RELX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.