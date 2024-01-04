Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RLMD is 0.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RLMD is 25.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLMD on January 04, 2024 was 190.44K shares.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RLMD)’s stock price has dropped by -26.81 in relation to previous closing price of 4.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD ) Q3 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tim McCarthy – Investor Relations, Advisors Sergio Traversa – Chief Executive Officer Maged Shenouda – Chief Financial Officer Cedric O’Gorman – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Basma Radwan – SVB Leerink Charles Wang – Mizuho Securities Dina Elmonshed – Jefferies Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

RLMD’s Market Performance

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) has experienced a -21.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 32.09% rise in the past month, and a 10.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.75% for RLMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.80% for RLMD’s stock, with a 14.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLMD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RLMD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RLMD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on October 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RLMD Trading at 12.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.47%, as shares surge +38.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLMD fell by -17.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Relmada Therapeutics Inc saw -19.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLMD starting from O’Gorman Cedric, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on May 23. After this action, O’Gorman Cedric now owns 10,121 shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc, valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLMD

The total capital return value is set at -92.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.07. Equity return is now at value -83.55, with -75.32 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.