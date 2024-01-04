Real-Time Update: Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has seen a 17.96% increase in the past week, with a -13.73% drop in the past month, and a 18.44% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.15% for MDAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.56% for MDAI’s stock, with a -62.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MDAI is 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MDAI is 0.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDAI on January 04, 2024 was 1.09M shares.

MDAI) stock’s latest price update

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.23 compared to its previous closing price of 2.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-19 that Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) announced that it has appointed Peter Carlson as its chief financial officer. Carlson has previously served as CFO at MiMedx Group, chief operating officer at Brighthouse Financial, and chief accounting officer at MetLife.

MDAI Trading at 5.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDAI rose by +17.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, Spectral AI Inc saw 17.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDAI starting from DiMaio John Michael, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.67 back on Nov 20. After this action, DiMaio John Michael now owns 2,481,908 shares of Spectral AI Inc, valued at $5,340 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDAI

The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value -9.54, with -8.69 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.