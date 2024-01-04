Real-Time Update: Enbridge Inc (ENB) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Enbridge Inc (ENB) has seen a 0.41% increase in the past week, with a 3.67% gain in the past month, and a 15.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.21% for ENB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.65% for ENB stock, with a simple moving average of 1.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) Right Now?

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Enbridge Inc (ENB) by analysts is $52.56, which is $2.41 above the current market price. The public float for ENB is 2.12B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of ENB was 5.58M shares.

ENB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) has surged by 0.47 when compared to previous closing price of 36.30, but the company has seen a 0.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-01 that Black Hills is a 4.

ENB Trading at 6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.60. In addition, Enbridge Inc saw 1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.66 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.28. Equity return is now at value 5.29, with 1.91 for asset returns.

Based on Enbridge Inc (ENB), the company’s capital structure generated 136.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.72. Total debt to assets is 45.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.98.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enbridge Inc (ENB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.