Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC)’s stock price has plunge by 6.24relation to previous closing price of 17.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Despite the expected drop in U.S. coal production volumes, high-quality coal producers like Arch Resources (ARCH), Warrior Met Coal (HCC) and Ramaco Resources (METC) are likely to remain competitive with improving export volumes.

Is It Worth Investing in Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) Right Now?

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for METC is 35.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of METC on January 04, 2024 was 1.19M shares.

METC’s Market Performance

METC’s stock has seen a 6.06% increase for the week, with a 7.09% rise in the past month and a 89.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for Ramaco Resources Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.41% for METC’s stock, with a 88.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of METC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for METC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for METC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for METC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on June 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

METC Trading at 20.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METC rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, Ramaco Resources Inc saw 9.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at METC starting from LEIDEL PETER A, who sale 7,694 shares at the price of $12.34 back on Dec 13. After this action, LEIDEL PETER A now owns 713,193 shares of Ramaco Resources Inc, valued at $94,967 using the latest closing price.

LAWRENCE BRYAN H, the Director of Ramaco Resources Inc, sale 7,694 shares at $12.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that LAWRENCE BRYAN H is holding 713,193 shares at $94,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for METC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.58 for the present operating margin

+33.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ramaco Resources Inc stands at +20.51. The total capital return value is set at 42.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.57. Equity return is now at value 20.47, with 11.03 for asset returns.

Based on Ramaco Resources Inc (METC), the company’s capital structure generated 44.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.99. Total debt to assets is 22.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.