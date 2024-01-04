Qudian Inc ADR (QD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.56 in comparison to its previous close of 1.98, however, the company has experienced a -1.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Qudian (NYSE: QD ) just reported results for the third quarter of 2023. Qudian reported earnings per share of -11 cents.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) is above average at 5.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qudian Inc ADR (QD) is $7.21, which is -$0.95 below the current market price. QD currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of QD on January 04, 2024 was 620.17K shares.

QD’s Market Performance

The stock of Qudian Inc ADR (QD) has seen a -1.88% decrease in the past week, with a 27.44% rise in the past month, and a 0.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.39% for QD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.03% for QD’s stock, with a 15.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QD Trading at 14.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +19.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0100. In addition, Qudian Inc ADR saw 2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.31 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc ADR stands at -58.88. The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.78. Equity return is now at value 5.71, with 5.27 for asset returns.

Based on Qudian Inc ADR (QD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -23.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Qudian Inc ADR (QD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.