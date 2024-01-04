Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) Stock Observes 3.39% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PCOR stock has gone down by -7.49%, with a monthly gain of 6.77% and a quarterly surge of 0.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Procore Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.72% for PCOR’s stock, with a 3.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PCOR is 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for PCOR is 126.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCOR on January 04, 2024 was 1.39M shares.

PCOR) stock’s latest price update

Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.81 in relation to its previous close of 67.73. However, the company has experienced a -7.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-12-29 that IPO Stock Of The Week Procore Technologies is nearing a fresh buy point, but PCOR stock has a flaw that investors should watch.

PCOR Trading at 7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR fell by -7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.07. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc saw -6.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from CALDWELL NANCI, who sale 9,270 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Dec 26. After this action, CALDWELL NANCI now owns 73,550 shares of Procore Technologies Inc, valued at $648,900 using the latest closing price.

Singer Benjamin C, the Chief Legal Officer; Secretary of Procore Technologies Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Singer Benjamin C is holding 130,318 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc stands at -39.84. The total capital return value is set at -22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.15. Equity return is now at value -20.58, with -13.37 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.79. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.