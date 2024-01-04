Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) has gone up by 5.54% for the week, with a 36.67% rise in the past month and a -1.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.75% for PRAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.28% for PRAX’s stock, with a 39.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: PRAX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRAX is 2.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PRAX is 7.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On January 04, 2024, PRAX’s average trading volume was 49.75K shares.

PRAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: PRAX) has increased by 14.83 when compared to last closing price of 20.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will participate in a fireside discussion at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on November 28, 2023 at 10:00am. The event will be available via live webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRAX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PRAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRAX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $10 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PRAX Trading at 40.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.96%, as shares surge +48.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRAX rose by +5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.96. In addition, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc saw 7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRAX starting from DeSimone Jill, who purchase 14,500 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Oct 05. After this action, DeSimone Jill now owns 14,500 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, valued at $25,375 using the latest closing price.

Souza Marcio, the Chief Executive Officer of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Souza Marcio is holding 45,002 shares at $10,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRAX

The total capital return value is set at -128.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.58. Equity return is now at value -143.36, with -112.94 for asset returns.

Based on Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.40. Total debt to assets is 3.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 42.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.