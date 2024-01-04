Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSX is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PSX is $137.58, which is $0.42 above the current price. The public float for PSX is 438.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSX on January 04, 2024 was 3.13M shares.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX)’s stock price has increased by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 135.75. However, the company has seen a 1.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Phillips 66 (PSX) reachead $135.75 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +1.09% change compared to its last close.

PSX’s Market Performance

Phillips 66 (PSX) has experienced a 1.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.97% rise in the past month, and a 23.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for PSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.08% for PSX’s stock, with a 24.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $150 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PSX Trading at 11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.21. In addition, Phillips 66 saw 2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from Sutherland Vanessa Allen, who sale 3,700 shares at the price of $133.18 back on Dec 28. After this action, Sutherland Vanessa Allen now owns 47,567 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $492,765 using the latest closing price.

Pruitt Joseph Scott, the Vice President and Controller of Phillips 66, sale 1,000 shares at $133.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Pruitt Joseph Scott is holding 6,593 shares at $133,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+7.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at +6.47. The total capital return value is set at 22.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.62. Equity return is now at value 25.84, with 9.84 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 (PSX), the company’s capital structure generated 61.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.18. Total debt to assets is 23.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.44 and the total asset turnover is 2.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phillips 66 (PSX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.