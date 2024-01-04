Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) has decreased by -4.21 when compared to last closing price of 5.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.36% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PGRE is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PGRE is $4.64, which is -$0.37 below the current market price. The public float for PGRE is 185.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.00% of that float. The average trading volume for PGRE on January 04, 2024 was 1.63M shares.

PGRE’s Market Performance

PGRE’s stock has seen a -6.36% decrease for the week, with a -1.57% drop in the past month and a 17.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for Paramount Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.99% for PGRE stock, with a simple moving average of 6.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PGRE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PGRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PGRE Trading at 3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE fell by -6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Paramount Group Inc saw -3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGRE starting from Behler Albert P., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.73 back on Aug 17. After this action, Behler Albert P. now owns 641,812 shares of Paramount Group Inc, valued at $94,540 using the latest closing price.

Behler Albert P., the Chairman, CEO and President of Paramount Group Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $4.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Behler Albert P. is holding 621,812 shares at $231,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.09 for the present operating margin

+31.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Group Inc stands at -4.93. The total capital return value is set at 2.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.49. Equity return is now at value -2.59, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Group Inc (PGRE), the company’s capital structure generated 107.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.90. Total debt to assets is 45.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.