Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) has dropped by -0.46 compared to previous close of 286.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that In the latest trading session, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $286.47, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day.

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) is 161.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PANW is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) is $300.05, which is $14.89 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 310.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.28% of that float. On January 04, 2024, PANW’s average trading volume was 4.08M shares.

PANW’s Market Performance

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has seen a -4.15% decrease in the past week, with a -0.51% drop in the past month, and a 20.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for PANW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.60% for PANW’s stock, with a 20.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PANW Trading at 4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW fell by -3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $298.55. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc saw -3.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from ZUK NIR, who sale 36,000 shares at the price of $288.63 back on Jan 02. After this action, ZUK NIR now owns 1,439,567 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc, valued at $10,390,836 using the latest closing price.

Key John P., the Director of Palo Alto Networks Inc, sale 2,297 shares at $308.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Key John P. is holding 14,802 shares at $709,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.62 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 9.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.98. Equity return is now at value 45.84, with 4.49 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 129.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.50. Total debt to assets is 15.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.