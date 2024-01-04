Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OTIS is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OTIS is 408.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume for OTIS on January 04, 2024 was 1.95M shares.

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 88.43. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-23 that Urbanization stocks are a cohort of stocks I haven’t spent much time thinking about in recent years. However, I am concerned about climate change, so I think it’s time I start paying closer attention.

OTIS’s Market Performance

OTIS’s stock has fallen by -2.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.04% and a quarterly rise of 10.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.23% for Otis Worldwide Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.15% for OTIS’s stock, with a 4.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OTIS Trading at 4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares surge +0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.69. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corp saw -2.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from Ryan Michael Patrick, who sale 6,372 shares at the price of $90.50 back on Jul 28. After this action, Ryan Michael Patrick now owns 0 shares of Otis Worldwide Corp, valued at $576,676 using the latest closing price.

Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, the President, Otis EMEA of Otis Worldwide Corp, sale 3,992 shares at $90.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Calleja Fernandez Bernardo is holding 42,097 shares at $362,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.16 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otis Worldwide Corp stands at +9.16. The total capital return value is set at 56.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.