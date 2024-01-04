Organon & Co. (OGN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) has decreased by -0.54 when compared to last closing price of 14.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-03 that Organon, a pharmaceutical company, has a diverse portfolio of products in women’s health and biosimilars. The company has faced challenges in its women’s health segment but expects a turnaround in its top-selling drug and growth in the fertility business this year. Organon is focused on deleveraging its balance sheet and offers a high dividend yield while trading at a valuation far below that of health sector peers.

Is It Worth Investing in Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) is above average at 6.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OGN is 255.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OGN on January 04, 2024 was 5.42M shares.

OGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Organon & Co. (OGN) has seen a 3.54% increase in the past week, with a 27.22% rise in the past month, and a -10.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for OGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.97% for OGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OGN Trading at 14.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +23.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGN rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.98. In addition, Organon & Co. saw 1.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

+63.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organon & Co. stands at +14.85. The total capital return value is set at 21.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Organon & Co. (OGN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.