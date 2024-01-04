Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Oneok Inc. (OKE) by analysts is $75.24, which is $3.5 above the current market price. The public float for OKE is 581.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of OKE was 3.94M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

OKE) stock’s latest price update

Oneok Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 71.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that ONEOK stands out with a 25-year dividend history, a 5.4% yield, and slow but secure dividend growth. OKE’s diversified operations, acquisitions, and expansion into key regions position it for sustained growth. OKE’s expected growth and over 5% dividend yield make it a compelling potential choice for my portfolio.

OKE’s Market Performance

Oneok Inc. (OKE) has experienced a 0.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.68% rise in the past month, and a 15.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for OKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.97% for OKE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $83 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OKE Trading at 6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.08. In addition, Oneok Inc. saw 2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A, who sale 800 shares at the price of $70.29 back on Dec 22. After this action, RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A now owns 25,154 shares of Oneok Inc., valued at $56,230 using the latest closing price.

NORTON PIERCE, the President & CEO of Oneok Inc., purchase 24,607 shares at $60.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that NORTON PIERCE is holding 42,017 shares at $1,500,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oneok Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 21.72, with 7.18 for asset returns.

Based on Oneok Inc. (OKE), the company’s capital structure generated 211.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.88. Total debt to assets is 56.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oneok Inc. (OKE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.