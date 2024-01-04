OneMedNet Corp. (ONMD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ONMD is 1.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ONMD on January 04, 2024 was 136.42K shares.

ONMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of OneMedNet Corp. (NASDAQ: ONMD) has increased by 7.23 when compared to last closing price of 0.74.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ONMD’s Market Performance

OneMedNet Corp. (ONMD) has seen a -12.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -80.81% decline in the past month and a -92.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.51% for ONMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.75% for ONMD’s stock, with a -91.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONMD Trading at -77.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.76%, as shares sank -75.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONMD fell by -12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0236. In addition, OneMedNet Corp. saw -1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONMD

The total capital return value is set at -8.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.52. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, OneMedNet Corp. (ONMD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.