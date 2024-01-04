Oncocyte Corporation (OCX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OCX is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Oncocyte Corporation (OCX) is $3.53, which is -$0.07 below the current market price. The public float for OCX is 7.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. On January 04, 2024, OCX’s average trading volume was 18.16K shares.

OCX) stock’s latest price update

Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.09 in comparison to its previous close of 3.30, however, the company has experienced a 42.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Stephanie Prince – IR, PCG Advisory Josh Riggs – President & CEO Conference Call Participants Mike Matson – Needham Jacob Krahenbuhl – Stephens Vidyun Bais – BTIG Operator Thank you for standing by. My name is Tamika and I will be your conference operator today.

OCX’s Market Performance

Oncocyte Corporation (OCX) has experienced a 42.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.22% drop in the past month, and a 16.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.60% for OCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.45% for OCX’s stock, with a -10.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCX Trading at 17.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.09%, as shares sank -9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCX rose by +42.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Oncocyte Corporation saw 44.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCX starting from KINGSLEY ALFRED D, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.21 back on Jun 14. After this action, KINGSLEY ALFRED D now owns 469,111 shares of Oncocyte Corporation, valued at $6,447 using the latest closing price.

PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, the 10% Owner of Oncocyte Corporation, purchase 663,000 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC is holding 8,090,202 shares at $200,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3009.50 for the present operating margin

-546.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oncocyte Corporation stands at -1942.80. The total capital return value is set at -50.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.51.

Based on Oncocyte Corporation (OCX), the company’s capital structure generated 8.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.22. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oncocyte Corporation (OCX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.