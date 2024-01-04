Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.35x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) by analysts is $91.90, which is $6.91 above the current market price. The public float for OMC is 195.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of OMC was 1.30M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

OMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has plunged by -2.59 when compared to previous closing price of 87.25, but the company has seen a -1.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Investors leveraging dividend-paying stocks to build a portfolio that emphasizes quality and sustainability can effectively weather market risks. Stocks like MMM, OMC, AMCR, NI and NRG are must-haves for your portfolio.

OMC’s Market Performance

OMC’s stock has fallen by -1.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.89% and a quarterly rise of 17.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Omnicom Group, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.01% for OMC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $100 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OMC Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.13. In addition, Omnicom Group, Inc. saw -1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from RICE LINDA JOHNSON, who sale 587 shares at the price of $78.70 back on Nov 15. After this action, RICE LINDA JOHNSON now owns 9,664 shares of Omnicom Group, Inc., valued at $46,200 using the latest closing price.

Castellaneta Andrew, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Omnicom Group, Inc., sale 3,300 shares at $76.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Castellaneta Andrew is holding 30,014 shares at $252,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group, Inc. stands at +9.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 46.71, with 5.68 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 206.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.33. Total debt to assets is 24.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.