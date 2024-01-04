O-I Glass Inc (OI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OI is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OI is 152.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.02% of that float. The average trading volume for OI on January 04, 2024 was 1.77M shares.

OI) stock’s latest price update

O-I Glass Inc (NYSE: OI)’s stock price has dropped by -6.29 in relation to previous closing price of 16.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Lower sales volumes impact O-I Glass’s (OI) performance, reflecting the current inventory destocking actions and weak consumer demand in a few markets.

OI’s Market Performance

O-I Glass Inc (OI) has seen a -11.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.87% decline in the past month and a -5.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for OI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.19% for OI’s stock, with a -20.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OI Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OI fell by -11.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.01. In addition, O-I Glass Inc saw -7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OI starting from Lopez Andres Alberto, who sale 76,132 shares at the price of $22.54 back on Jun 07. After this action, Lopez Andres Alberto now owns 1,036,969 shares of O-I Glass Inc, valued at $1,715,756 using the latest closing price.

Lopez Andres Alberto, the President & CEO of O-I Glass Inc, sale 59,174 shares at $22.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Lopez Andres Alberto is holding 1,113,101 shares at $1,303,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.91 for the present operating margin

+17.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for O-I Glass Inc stands at +8.52. The total capital return value is set at 9.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.13. Equity return is now at value 22.86, with 4.14 for asset returns.

Based on O-I Glass Inc (OI), the company’s capital structure generated 349.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.73. Total debt to assets is 54.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 321.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, O-I Glass Inc (OI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.