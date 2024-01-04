Nuburu Inc (BURU) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BURU is at 0.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BURU is 17.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume for BURU on January 04, 2024 was 979.22K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BURU) stock’s latest price update

Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU)’s stock price has dropped by -8.75 in relation to previous closing price of 0.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-26 that CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results from the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the end of trading on the same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible o.

BURU’s Market Performance

Nuburu Inc (BURU) has experienced a 15.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.07% drop in the past month, and a -54.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.99% for BURU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.20% for BURU’s stock, with a -80.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BURU Trading at -24.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.04%, as shares sank -9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURU rose by +15.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1538. In addition, Nuburu Inc saw 3.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURU starting from Seldin David, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Aug 11. After this action, Seldin David now owns 6,378 shares of Nuburu Inc, valued at $1,664 using the latest closing price.

Seldin David, the 10% Owner of Nuburu Inc, sale 586,129 shares at $0.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Seldin David is holding 6,380 shares at $434,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURU

The total capital return value is set at -1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.67. Equity return is now at value -335.28, with -76.34 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nuburu Inc (BURU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.