Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NG is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NG is $10.20, which is $3.84 above than the current price. The public float for NG is 228.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. The average trading volume of NG on January 04, 2024 was 1.55M shares.

NG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) has decreased by -3.16 when compared to last closing price of 3.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-07 that With geopolitical tensions tragically becoming the new standard, this framework opens the door for gold stocks to buy. Thanks to the underlying asset’s reputation as a universal store of wealth, gold offers a hedge against inflation and uncertainty.

NG’s Market Performance

Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) has experienced a -1.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.01% drop in the past month, and a 4.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for NG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.74% for NG stock, with a simple moving average of -18.55% for the last 200 days.

NG Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -12.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NG fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, Novagold Resources Inc. saw -1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NG starting from Lang Gregory A., who sale 42,519 shares at the price of $4.16 back on Nov 30. After this action, Lang Gregory A. now owns 9,635 shares of Novagold Resources Inc., valued at $176,879 using the latest closing price.

MADHAVPEDDI KALIDAS V, the Director of Novagold Resources Inc., sale 10,947 shares at $4.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that MADHAVPEDDI KALIDAS V is holding 49,875 shares at $45,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NG

The total capital return value is set at -18.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.64. Equity return is now at value -237.73, with -31.92 for asset returns.

Based on Novagold Resources Inc. (NG), the company’s capital structure generated 175.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.72. Total debt to assets is 32.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.