Netcapital Inc (NCPL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) is above average at 0.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NCPL is 11.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NCPL on January 04, 2024 was 518.42K shares.

NCPL) stock’s latest price update

Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL)’s stock price has soared by 4.54 in relation to previous closing price of 0.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-05 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $NCPL #Earnings–Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, announced today that Founder, Jason Frishman, will present at the Singular Research 18th annual “Best of the Uncovereds” conference in San Francisco on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Presentation Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023 Presentation Time: 2:00 pm PST Track: Track 2 Location: AMA Conference Center, San Francisco Registration: To register please use this link During h.

NCPL’s Market Performance

Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has experienced a 6.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.07% drop in the past month, and a -37.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.21% for NCPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.63% for NCPL’s stock, with a -71.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NCPL Trading at -34.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares sank -34.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCPL rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3045. In addition, Netcapital Inc saw 7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.61 for the present operating margin

+54.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netcapital Inc stands at +34.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.47. Equity return is now at value 7.36, with 6.42 for asset returns.

Based on Netcapital Inc (NCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 7.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.15. Total debt to assets is 6.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.