Navigating the Volatility of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s (CHRW) Stock

The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) has seen a 0.10% increase in the past week, with a 4.90% gain in the past month, and a 1.90% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for CHRW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.03% for CHRW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Right Now?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) by analysts is $86.03, which is -$1.31 below the current market price. The public float for CHRW is 115.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.12% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of CHRW was 1.18M shares.

CHRW) stock’s latest price update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 87.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Investors with an interest in Transportation – Services stocks have likely encountered both DHL Group Sponsored ADR (DHLGY) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW).

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRW stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CHRW by listing it as a “Negative.” The predicted price for CHRW in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $77 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CHRW Trading at 4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.68. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. saw 1.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, who sale 0 shares at the price of $82.26 back on Nov 21. After this action, WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV now owns 266,936 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., valued at $6 using the latest closing price.

WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, the Director of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., sale 7 shares at $82.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV is holding 266,936 shares at $576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.13 for the present operating margin

+7.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. stands at +3.81. The total capital return value is set at 31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.12. Equity return is now at value 25.33, with 6.45 for asset returns.

Based on C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW), the company’s capital structure generated 174.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.56. Total debt to assets is 39.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 3.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.