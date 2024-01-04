Navigating the Volatility of BiomX Inc’s (PHGE) Stock

In the past week, PHGE stock has gone down by -13.29%, with a monthly decline of -0.52% and a quarterly plunge of -25.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.29% for BiomX Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.75% for PHGE’s stock, with a -21.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BiomX Inc (AMEX: PHGE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PHGE is 29.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHGE on January 04, 2024 was 176.39K shares.

PHGE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BiomX Inc (AMEX: PHGE) has decreased by -0.81 when compared to last closing price of 0.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that BiomX’s (PHGE) BX004 showcases an impressive 14% conversion to a negative P. aeruginosa sputum culture at the end of treatment.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHGE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PHGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHGE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on April 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PHGE Trading at -18.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.60%, as shares sank -7.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHGE fell by -15.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2842. In addition, BiomX Inc saw -4.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHGE starting from Oron Assaf, who sale 10,914 shares at the price of $0.37 back on Nov 29. After this action, Oron Assaf now owns 0 shares of BiomX Inc, valued at $4,072 using the latest closing price.

Oron Assaf, the Chief Business Officer of BiomX Inc, purchase 3,192 shares at $0.27 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Oron Assaf is holding 10,914 shares at $872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHGE

The total capital return value is set at -53.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.44. Equity return is now at value -153.05, with -62.54 for asset returns.

Based on BiomX Inc (PHGE), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 26.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BiomX Inc (PHGE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.