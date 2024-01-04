Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) is $4.86, which is $4.28 above the current market price. The public float for NSTG is 46.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NSTG on January 04, 2024 was 1.86M shares.

The stock of Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: NSTG) has decreased by -20.77 when compared to last closing price of 0.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that Playing in the field of nano-cap stocks is similar to the concept of stealing bases. In a tight baseball game, every advantage counts.

NSTG’s Market Performance

Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) has experienced a -15.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.62% rise in the past month, and a -60.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.67% for NSTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.43% for NSTG’s stock, with a -85.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NSTG Trading at -36.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.13%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSTG fell by -15.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6397. In addition, Nanostring Technologies Inc saw -22.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSTG starting from Bailey K Thomas, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $5.76 back on May 26. After this action, Bailey K Thomas now owns 75,388 shares of Nanostring Technologies Inc, valued at $86,445 using the latest closing price.

GRAY R BRADLEY, the President and CEO of Nanostring Technologies Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $5.80 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that GRAY R BRADLEY is holding 338,395 shares at $174,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-119.58 for the present operating margin

+48.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nanostring Technologies Inc stands at -125.37. The total capital return value is set at -41.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.65. Equity return is now at value -1028.56, with -50.56 for asset returns.

Based on Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG), the company’s capital structure generated 546.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.54. Total debt to assets is 70.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 534.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.