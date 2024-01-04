Myomo Inc (MYO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MYO is 20.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYO on January 04, 2024 was 573.77K shares.

MYO stock's latest price update

The stock of Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) has decreased by -14.61 when compared to last closing price of 4.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that If you are looking for stocks that are well positioned to maintain their recent uptrend, Myomo, Inc. (MYO) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

MYO’s Market Performance

Myomo Inc (MYO) has experienced a -18.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.82% rise in the past month, and a 317.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.20% for MYO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.27% for MYO’s stock, with a 205.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6.50 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MYO Trading at 30.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.76%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +238.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYO fell by -18.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +492.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.56. In addition, Myomo Inc saw -18.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYO starting from KIRK THOMAS F, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $3.10 back on Nov 20. After this action, KIRK THOMAS F now owns 136,499 shares of Myomo Inc, valued at $155,000 using the latest closing price.

Morris Milton Mayo, the Director of Myomo Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $1.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Morris Milton Mayo is holding 77,933 shares at $15,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.61 for the present operating margin

+65.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myomo Inc stands at -68.92. The total capital return value is set at -92.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -95.85. Equity return is now at value -83.36, with -53.78 for asset returns.

Based on Myomo Inc (MYO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.01. Total debt to assets is 5.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Myomo Inc (MYO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.