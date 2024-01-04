Mosaic Company (MOS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mosaic Company (MOS) by analysts is $40.06, which is $3.41 above the current market price. The public float for MOS is 324.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of MOS was 3.65M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has increased by 0.47 when compared to last closing price of 36.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that While Mosaic (MOS) faces headwinds from weak pricing, it gains on higher demand for phosphate and potash on the back of favorable agricultural market fundamentals.

MOS’s Market Performance

Mosaic Company (MOS) has seen a 0.66% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.68% decline in the past month and a 7.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for MOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.28% for MOS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $42 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MOS Trading at 3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.21. In addition, Mosaic Company saw 2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.60 for the present operating margin

+29.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mosaic Company stands at +18.73. The total capital return value is set at 33.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.01. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 5.74 for asset returns.

Based on Mosaic Company (MOS), the company’s capital structure generated 31.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.01. Total debt to assets is 16.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mosaic Company (MOS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.