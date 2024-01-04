ModivCare Inc (MODV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ModivCare Inc (NASDAQ: MODV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.60 compared to its previous closing price of 44.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-28 that DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Modivcare Inc., (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced that Heath Sampson, Modivcare’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:15 a.m. (PST). Management will.

Is It Worth Investing in ModivCare Inc (NASDAQ: MODV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MODV is 13.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of MODV was 169.96K shares.

MODV’s Market Performance

The stock of ModivCare Inc (MODV) has seen a -8.99% decrease in the past week, with a 1.17% rise in the past month, and a 49.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for MODV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.14% for MODV’s stock, with a -15.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODV stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MODV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MODV in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $145 based on the research report published on August 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MODV Trading at -1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODV fell by -8.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.11. In addition, ModivCare Inc saw -7.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODV starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who purchase 204,379 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Sep 15. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 2,982,751 shares of ModivCare Inc, valued at $7,153,441 using the latest closing price.

Sampson L Heath, the President, CEO of ModivCare Inc, purchase 3,500 shares at $34.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Sampson L Heath is holding 27,966 shares at $121,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.07 for the present operating margin

+14.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for ModivCare Inc stands at -1.27. The total capital return value is set at 3.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.31. Equity return is now at value -80.37, with -10.99 for asset returns.

Based on ModivCare Inc (MODV), the company’s capital structure generated 287.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.23. Total debt to assets is 52.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, ModivCare Inc (MODV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.