Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MUFG is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MUFG is $1432.67, which is $1.03 above the current market price. The public float for MUFG is 11.67B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume for MUFG on January 04, 2024 was 3.29M shares.

The stock price of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) has dropped by -0.23 compared to previous close of 8.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) have what it takes?

MUFG’s Market Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) has experienced a 0.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.27% drop in the past month, and a 1.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.10% for MUFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.06% for MUFG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.88% for the last 200 days.

MUFG Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares surge +0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.54. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR saw -0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stands at +12.89. The total capital return value is set at 0.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.22. Equity return is now at value 11.02, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG), the company’s capital structure generated 513.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.70. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.