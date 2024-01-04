MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MGM Resorts International (MGM) by analysts is $53.74, which is $9.49 above the current market price. The public float for MGM is 274.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of MGM was 4.76M shares.

MGM) stock’s latest price update

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.70 in relation to its previous close of 45.48. However, the company has experienced a -0.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that MGM Resorts (MGM) focuses on omni-channel marketing offerings to drive growth. However, a volatile macroeconomic environment is a concern.

MGM’s Market Performance

MGM’s stock has fallen by -0.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.35% and a quarterly rise of 23.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for MGM Resorts International The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.42% for MGM’s stock, with a 5.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $49 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MGM Trading at 10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +9.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.40. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw -0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from SANDERS COREY IAN, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $44.82 back on Dec 14. After this action, SANDERS COREY IAN now owns 227,674 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $1,344,582 using the latest closing price.

McManus John, the CHIEF LEGAL ADMIN OFC AND SECY of MGM Resorts International, sale 10,000 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that McManus John is holding 63,695 shares at $450,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.07 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGM Resorts International stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at -4.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 24.88, with 2.44 for asset returns.

Based on MGM Resorts International (MGM), the company’s capital structure generated 705.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.58. Total debt to assets is 65.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 676.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.