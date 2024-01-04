Metlife Inc (MET) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) is above average at 24.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Metlife Inc (MET) is $78.16, which is $11.11 above the current market price. The public float for MET is 620.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MET on January 04, 2024 was 3.70M shares.

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.34 in relation to its previous close of 67.35. However, the company has experienced a 1.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Better pricing, product redesigns, technological advancement, high inflation and rate rise are expected to aid multiline insurers like MET, AIG, HIG, MTG and CNO.

MET’s Market Performance

Metlife Inc (MET) has seen a 1.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.27% gain in the past month and a 11.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for MET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.51% for MET’s stock, with a 11.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $71 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MET Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.61. In addition, Metlife Inc saw 1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from DEBEL MARLENE, who sale 9,391 shares at the price of $63.18 back on Aug 09. After this action, DEBEL MARLENE now owns 77,638 shares of Metlife Inc, valued at $593,323 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Jeh C., the Director of Metlife Inc, purchase 17 shares at $51.69 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Johnson Jeh C. is holding 2,526 shares at $879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Metlife Inc stands at +3.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 9.12, with 0.36 for asset returns.

Based on Metlife Inc (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 69.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.88. Total debt to assets is 2.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Metlife Inc (MET) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.